WWE's Karrion Kross Shares Pics From Benefit Show For TNA's Chris Bey

WWE star Karrion Kross has paid tribute to Chris Bey following a benefit show held to support the TNA star's recovery from the serious injury he suffered last year.

Kross, who wrestled in the main event of Future Stars of Wrestling's benefit show for Bey against Hammerstone on Sunday, posted a touching tribute to Bey alongside photos of the match and their interaction. The show aired on Triller TV, and Kross urged fans to buy the show to support Bey.

"Thank you for showing out Las Vegas 🙏🏼 @FSWVegas Presents: BEYnefit For Bey @DashingChrisBey now available to watch on @Triller_TV. All proceeds for the event go to Chris Bey in his incredible recovery in the greatest story ever told. Professional Wrestlers from every major company all under one roof for one man. First time ever. You'll never see anything like it again. If you haven't seen it yet, watch now on Triller," said Kross in the post.

After the injury, a GoFundMe page for Bey raised over $110,000 as the wrestling community came together to support the injured star. The recent benefit show, titled FSW Mecca X: Beynefit For Bey, featured wrestlers from various promotions, including Ricochet, Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, Johnny TV, Ace Austin, and Lio Rush, as well as WWE Hall of Famer RVD, who appeared ringside for his wife, Katie Forbes' match.

Bey's neck injury happened during a TNA Impact taping last October, with fears that his paralysis could force him to never walk again. Thankfully, Bey has been able to recover and posted a video of himself walking unaided in February, and even opened the door for a possible return to the ring once he fully recovers.