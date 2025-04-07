WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals Real-Life Feelings About The Rock After Moana 2 Premiere

WWE star Seth Rollins has not seen eye-to-eye with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, following their feud which ultimately led to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, but it seems that Rollins has a different opinion of "The People's Champ" now.

Rollins had teamed up with Cody Rhodes during Rhodes storyline with Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 40, and the two former rivals faced off against The Rock and Reigns on night 1 of WrestleMania 40. "The Visionary" of WWE had then called The Rock "an afterthought" but has now praised him during his recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." Rollins said that The Rock invited him and his family to Hawaii for the premiere of "Moana 2," which — going by Rollins' description — was magical, to say the least.

"He was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of Moana 2. So we got to see it ... yeah, we got to see it on the lawn with the sunset in the background. She's [his daughter] too young to remember it, but it was really an incredible experience for our family," said Rollins.

Despite the fractious relationship that they had in the past, Rollins has admitted that The Rock — who is a part of the board of TKO, WWE's parent company — is a "great boss," and is generous.

"He's been a great boss, I will say. In the ring, you know, we've had our ups and downs, but he's been a great [boss]. I mean, people say a lot of things about him, [but] he's a really kind and generous man," added Rollins.

Rollins revealed that the premiere of "Moana 2" was held on a beach in Hawaii, featuring several kid-friendly activities, and that The Rock even gave a speech before the movie aired.