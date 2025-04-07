Adam Cole Won't Rule Out Custom TNT Title Belt, Still Wants AEW World Championship

Adam Cole won his first AEW title at Sunday's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, where he defeated Daniel Garcia to become the AEW TNT Champion.

The former WWE star has now outlined his plans with the title as well as in AEW, while also talking about possibly making changes to the TNT title's design.

"I hadn't thought about that," he began when talking at the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum. "[It's] Definitely something that I want to consider now. I think this title is beautiful, but who knows, maybe I'll put some 'Bay Bay' on there at some point."

Cole was also asked about his desire to go after the AEW World title, following his title win at AEW Dynasty. The AEW star stated that his goal, even after winning the AEW TNT title, is to win the big prize, i.e., the AEW World Championship.

"I think, at the end of the day, any wrestler in AEW who says they don't want to be the AEW World Champion is lying or kidding themselves," said Cole. "Winning the inaugural Owen Hart tournament, being the TNT Champion, I'm going to defend this championship and hold it proudly. But, absolutely, being 100 percent transparent, of course, being the AEW World Champion is absolutely my goal, and stuff like this [TNT title] is moving me closer and closer to making that dream come true."

The Undisputed Kingdom leader even proposed the possibility of him being a double champion in AEW.

Cole has had a few shots at the AEW World Championship, but has come up short, losing twice to Adam Page in 2022, and then to MJF the following year at the All In pay-per-view in London, England. But, he's had a little more luck with the TNT title, with the first ending in a disqualification, the second ending in a draw — both against Garcia — while he got lucky the third time around, ending Garcia's 134-day run as champion.