Ex-AEW Star Congratulates Megan Bayne On First PPV Title Match (From His Dynasty Seat)

Last night at AEW Dynasty, Megan Bayne competed in her first pay-per-view title match for the company against Toni Storm. Despite being unable to capture the AEW Women's World Championship, Bayne impressed by showcasing her physical strength as usual, and proved that she could hang with Storm on an in-ring level. Following the match, former AEW star and Bayne's real-life boyfriend, Joey Janela, voiced his appreciation for her efforts against Storm on social media from his seat at AEW Dynasty.

"Congratulations to @meganbayne on her first @aew PPV championship match, so proud of her and was happy to be there for it."

Bayne and Janela have been dating since last year and occasionally use social media to share photos of their relationship. Since leaving AEW in 2022, Janela has been spent most of his career competing in GCW, as well as many other promotions on the indie wrestling scene.

Since officially signing with AEW last February, Bayne has had the opportunity to wrestle some of the most talented women in the division, such as Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa. She originally made a surprise appearance last January when she appeared in the first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, and since has quickly become one of AEW's strongest and most promising female competitors. As for Storm, she will be preparing to face the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Women's Tournament at All In, where her challenger could range from Harley Cameron to Mercedes Mone.