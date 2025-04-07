AEW's Adam Cole Reflects On Journey After TNT Title Win At Dynasty

Three and a half years into his AEW run, Adam Cole finally captured a singles championship during last night's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Cole did it by besting Daniel Garcia in a match with no interference and no time limit, though the new champion only needed about 15 minutes to get the job done. Following his TNT Championship win, Cole made a post on X looking back at the journey it took to get there.

Last night felt like a full circle moment. A special night that I will never forget. We've had some ups...we've had some downs... But damnit I'm back. #AdamColeBayBay #AndNew #AEWDynasty Photo: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/AGVZvbuA4g — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 7, 2025

Last night's win over Garcia came in the wake of two draws, with previous matches ending due to time limit expiration and outside interference. The two had been feuding since January. Cole and Garcia also share a history that dates back to Garcia's time in the Jericho Appreciation Society. Their first singles match took place in March 2023, and Cole won.

Although the TNT Championship is Cole's first official AEW title, he did previously hold the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship alongside MJF for a stretch in 2023. Cole has spent much of the last few years out of action due to serious concussion issues and a broken ankle, but the Undisputed Kingdom leader made his return in the latter part of 2024.

Now at its end, Garcia's title reign began in November of last year with a victory over Jack Perry, shortly after Garcia signed a contract extension to stay with AEW. Since then, Garcia has taken part in the Continental Classic as well as defended the TNT Championship against wrestlers like Mark Briscoe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Lee Moriarty.