Tony Khan Defends Keeping AEW World Title On Jon Moxley At Dynasty Despite Fan Unrest
After the dust settled at AEW Dynasty 2025 this weekend, Jon Moxley yet again walked away with the AEW World Championship, and this time it wasn't only the Death Riders who helped him retain, but the returning Young Bucks. The move has already been criticized online by many, but Tony Khan defended the decision during the AEW Dynasty presser.
Khan notably said that he has considered pivoting based on fan reaction to the stories, and admitted noticing how popular Strickland was with the fans and their reaction to the Bucks' return. "On a night where a lot of fan favorite moments, that was not, obviously, what a lot of fans were hoping for," he said. "I do think that Jon Moxley has been, from the very beginning of AEW, one of the most important figures from the very first pay-per-view we did, and it's very interesting now — this creates a lot of intrigue — to have the Young Bucks come back."
The AEW president then explained how important the Bucks are to the promotion, adding that this ultimately creates an intriguing situation considering their alliance with Moxley and how the move will bring even more people behind Strickland. "I think the fans love Swerve, I don't think the Young Bucks, or their involvement — screwing him — changes that, I do think for tonight, it creates a very intriguing situation," Khan added.
Tony Khan points out that Jon Moxley has had very notable recent impacts on AEW
Tony Khan continued to emphasize how important Swerve Strickland is for AEW and noting just how popular the former AEW World Champion has become but pointed out how major Jon Moxley also is to AEW. "Jon Moxley has done a lot of great things for the company, you know. Jon Moxley — you can argue — has recently, not just in his history, recently done great things for this company!" Khan argued. "I was recently very impressed with, not only the match, not only the barbaric street fight that Jon had with Adam Copeland, and to get back in the ring so soon after that for the mixed-tag match, and then again, that is enough to put someone out permanently."
"Certainly, I think there was a lot of support for Swerve tonight, but it's certainly going to create an intriguing situation with the Young Bucks — who are our greatest stars ever — coming back and wreaking havoc." Notably, AEW Dynasty was the first time the Young Bucks were seen on television since they hurried away when Moxley and the Death Riders first took over the promotion; about a month ago, reports predicted their imminent arrival after several backstage sightings, which might point to their ongoing involvement in the storyline behind the scenes.
