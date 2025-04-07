Tony Khan Defends Keeping AEW World Title On Jon Moxley At Dynasty Despite Fan Unrest

After the dust settled at AEW Dynasty 2025 this weekend, Jon Moxley yet again walked away with the AEW World Championship, and this time it wasn't only the Death Riders who helped him retain, but the returning Young Bucks. The move has already been criticized online by many, but Tony Khan defended the decision during the AEW Dynasty presser.

Khan notably said that he has considered pivoting based on fan reaction to the stories, and admitted noticing how popular Strickland was with the fans and their reaction to the Bucks' return. "On a night where a lot of fan favorite moments, that was not, obviously, what a lot of fans were hoping for," he said. "I do think that Jon Moxley has been, from the very beginning of AEW, one of the most important figures from the very first pay-per-view we did, and it's very interesting now — this creates a lot of intrigue — to have the Young Bucks come back."

The AEW president then explained how important the Bucks are to the promotion, adding that this ultimately creates an intriguing situation considering their alliance with Moxley and how the move will bring even more people behind Strickland. "I think the fans love Swerve, I don't think the Young Bucks, or their involvement — screwing him — changes that, I do think for tonight, it creates a very intriguing situation," Khan added.