AEW's Anthony Bowens Says He Saved Tag Partner From Fines & Firing, Tony Khan Confirms

Sometimes, the best way to break up with someone is to make it a clean break. On Sunday night during AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour, Anthony Bowens finally did that with former tag team partner Max Caster, defeating him in short order. While that has become par the course for Caster, who has been defeated by several opponents in under a minute since he and Bowens split in January, this win was especially gratifying for Bowens, who had sat back and watched Caster make a fool of himself since then.

Alas, Caster wasn't was still chirping after, saying stuff about Bowens on social media. When asked about those during the post-Dynasty press scrum, Bowens had no problem firing right back at his former Acclaimed teammate, including making some revelations about Caster's career that were seconded by AEW owner Tony Khan.

"Unfortunately, yes I have [seen Caster's comments]," Bowens said. "I'm not particularly sure what I should say to that. I believe he told me that I was riding his coattails and I needed him the entire time. But buddy, I think he's way more delusional than I thought he was. I think that's the best way to start. I think the truth is he wouldn't have the opportunity to be doing the things he's doing now without me, considering how many times I saved him from fines, how many times I saved his job because he couldn't keep his mouth shut with his s****y raps every week."

"That's true, that is a true story," Khan said.

"So he needs to shut his mouth," Bowens said. "He needs to do us all a favor, and burn his boots, and go back to his little rap tour, and continue being the worst rapper alive."