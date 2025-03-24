Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Recent Creative For AEW Star Max Caster

Since The Acclaimed broke up, things have just gotten worse and worse for "Platinum" Max Caster. No matter how many times the former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champion has proclaimed himself to be "the best wrestler alive," all Caster's found is loss after loss, having been thoroughly beaten by the likes of Rush, "Hangman" Adam Page, Brody King, Jay White, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hook, the latter whom defeated him Saturday on "AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday."

Through it all, many have wondered just what the end game for Caster could be. And Dave Meltzer believes he has the answer. Reviewing Caster's latest loss to Hook during the most recent "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer made an educated guess for Caster's upcoming creative direction, based on Caster's promo and the crowd's reaction to it.

"I got the impression that this whole thing is to set up Bowens coming back now," Meltzer said.

While Bowens wasn't on hand for "Collision" this past Saturday, the fans chanted for him prior to Caster's match, with the "best wrestler alive" responding by declaring that he ran Bowens out of AEW and that Bowens would never be returning. Bowens himself seemed to dispute that message, taking to social media soon after to tell the Omaha fans that he "heard them," implying a return could be in the works.

Things remain unresolved between Caster and his former tag team partner Bowens, despite the fact that the duo split back in January following months of tension. Following the split, Bowens, and The Acclaimed associate Billy Gunn, both disappeared from AEW TV, leaving Caster to venture out on his own to the aforementioned disastrous results.

