CM Punk Helps Bert Kreischer Hit Pair Of Chokeslams After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

Since the Netflix era of WWE Raw began, the show has regularly featured Netflix-affiliated celebrities, with this week's episode showcasing comedian and actor Bert Kreischer both at ringside and in a backstage segment. After the show went off the air, Kreischer even got to get in on the action and land a few chokeslams, with some help from WWE star, CM Punk.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were in the ring after "Raw," seemingly talking trash. Punk — who had only minutes ago been on the wrong end of one of Seth Rollins' stomps — landed a GTS on Theory and followed it up with one on Waller. Kreischer then entered the ring and landed chokeslams on both stars, after being helped by Punk.

Looks like @CMPunk got a new tag team partner in @bertkreischer who hit a pair of CHOKESLAMS after #WWERaw on @netflix went off the air! 👀 pic.twitter.com/2f985HBpBY — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025

This week's "Raw" closed out with the segment involving Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Punk, where Heyman declared that he would be loyal to Roman Reigns and Punk, before Rollins verbally assaulted "The Wiseman" and threatened to physically hurt him. Punk then came to the aid of Heyman, with Punk and Rollins brawling to take "Raw" off the air.

Earlier in the night, Kreischer was in a backstage segment with American Alpha, who were later joined by Alpha Academy, with Kreischer and Alpha Academy's Otis tearing their shirts and looking hyped. The comedian was brought into the WWE and pro wrestling sphere following an interview with Cody Rhodes, after the two had formed a friendship on the sets of the "Go-Big Show" TV series.

Kreischer wasn't the only comedian who featured on this past week's "Raw" as fellow comedian and pro wrestling fan Tony Hinchcliffe — who is set to host the "Roast of WrestleMania" ahead of "The Show of Shows" — was on commentary alongside Pat McAfee and Michael Cole for the tag team title match between The New Day and The War Raiders.