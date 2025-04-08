Why WWE's Kevin Owens Still Considers Injury-Shortened 2025 'A Pretty Successful Year'

WWE star Kevin Owens recently disclosed on "WWE SmackDown" that he will require neck surgery, which will put him on the shelf for a bit. Despite his year being cut short four months in, he is proud of everything he accomplished in 2025.

Owens spoke on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox" podcast, where he claimed to be pleased about everything he did this year in WWE, one of which was talking trash to a celebrated Hollywood actor.

"Even though I had a very short year — in theory — now that it's, you know, in theory, like, my work is over for this year, I do really love the last four months and the matches I've had, the promos. I got to talk sh*t to Matthew McConaughey — that's pretty cool. Even though, you know, I may not have another match until 2026, I still consider 2025 a pretty successful year all around," said Owens.

Owens, in the build-up to his match with Cody Rhodes, cut a promo on Matthew McConaughey on "WWE SmackDown," who was ringside for the show in Texas. McConaughey, incidentally, is one of Owens' favorite Hollywood stars, with him even challenging McConaughey to a match a few years ago.

"The Prizefighter" was involved in just four matches this year — singles matches against Rey Mysterio and Jimmy Uso on "WWE SmackDown" in January, followed by a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble, while his final match was against his friend Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber in March. Owens won three of the four matches, with his only loss in 2025 coming against Rhodes.

The WWE star also revealed on the podcast that the injury happened in a regular match and not the hardcore match that he had against Zayn. While he is disappointed about being unable to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, he is confident about making a return to the ring once again.