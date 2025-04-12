Rikishi Thinks This WWE Star Has The Most To Gain In WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has discussed the triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, and revealed the star that could gain the most and the one who could lose the most.

On his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top Podcast," the WWE legend explained why Punk will be the one to gain the most after the main event of night 1. He believes that Punk main eventing WrestleMania — which has been on the WWE star's bucket list for years — and winning the match against two of the best in the business, will make him the big winner from the match.

"Who has the gain? I'd have to say CM Punk. This is CM Punk's first on the record books going as a main eventer into WrestleMania, and to be able to have that underneath his belt, to be able to be the first time he ever has and also become victorious, beating the GOATs such as Roman Reigns and the icon superstar himself Seth Rollins, I think it's a big gain for CM Punk," said Rikishi. "Let's hope for the best for all three of them."

Rikishi, though, is worried for his cousin Roman Reigns, who he believes could be the one who loses the most from the match.

"Well, to be the top 'the guy,' who has a lot to lose would be Roman," said the veteran star. "But the guy that's probably going to take it even harder, if in case the tides turn, where it isn't a good night for Roman, just that one match I feel it could hurt him."

While he called Rollins the "stallion that can keep going" and Reigns as the "box office draw," he believes that Punk winning makes sense, as it would finish the story for him, i.e. main eventing 'Mania.