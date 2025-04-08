Adam Cole Comments On Winning First AEW Gold After TNT Title Win At Dynasty

This past Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Title. Since signing with the company in 2021, Cole finally managed to win gold in AEW after several serious injuries kept him out of action over the years. However, in addition to winning his first championship with the promotion, Cole was victorious in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is where the former WWE star had his first match as a professional wrestler 17 years ago. Speaking at the AEW Dynasty Post Media Scrum, Cole touched on the importance of winning the TNT Title on the anniversary of his career, and revealed where the achievement ranks among the best moments throughout his time in the wrestling industry.

"This one has got to be towards the top. I mean just considering that the past few years, kind of the struggles that I've gone through with the head injuries, and then obviously six months later then my ankle exploded and that took over a year to come back from. So mentally it was really discouraging, and then to fast forward again, April 6th 2008, I had my very first match here in Philadelphia. And then to fast forward April 6th 2025, and to win my first singles championship here in AEW against a guy who I really respect in Danny Garcia, was incredibly special."

Cole continued by explaining that staying positive was a key factor in working through his injuries, but mentioned that the support from his family, friends and AEW helped him remain optimistic when the future of his wrestling career was uncertain.