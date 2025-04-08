Adam Cole Comments On Winning First AEW Gold After TNT Title Win At Dynasty
This past Sunday at AEW Dynasty, Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia to capture the TNT Title. Since signing with the company in 2021, Cole finally managed to win gold in AEW after several serious injuries kept him out of action over the years. However, in addition to winning his first championship with the promotion, Cole was victorious in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which is where the former WWE star had his first match as a professional wrestler 17 years ago. Speaking at the AEW Dynasty Post Media Scrum, Cole touched on the importance of winning the TNT Title on the anniversary of his career, and revealed where the achievement ranks among the best moments throughout his time in the wrestling industry.
"This one has got to be towards the top. I mean just considering that the past few years, kind of the struggles that I've gone through with the head injuries, and then obviously six months later then my ankle exploded and that took over a year to come back from. So mentally it was really discouraging, and then to fast forward again, April 6th 2008, I had my very first match here in Philadelphia. And then to fast forward April 6th 2025, and to win my first singles championship here in AEW against a guy who I really respect in Danny Garcia, was incredibly special."
Cole continued by explaining that staying positive was a key factor in working through his injuries, but mentioned that the support from his family, friends and AEW helped him remain optimistic when the future of his wrestling career was uncertain.
Adam Cole on the importance of Philadelphia to his wrestling career
Cole continued by going into detail about his storied history with Philadelphia, explaining that the city is where first became familiarized with professional wrestling. He also spoke about doubting himself before returning to the ring last October, where he questioned his ability to perform at the same level fans had come to expect.
"Again, like I had mentioned the fact that it was in Philadelphia, a city that is so important to me. I mean not only did I train and have my first match in Philadelphia, but I went to all the wrestling shows as a kid in Philadelphia ... when you first come back, there always is that little bit of insecurity, like am I going to move the same? Am I going to be the same? Am I going to be able to be the wrestler I was before? And kind of getting out of your own way and going 'Damn right I can.' I feel like tonight, I proved that."
The new TNT Champion also claimed that "Adam Cole's back" and explained how rewarding it was to finally hold a championship after being unsure if returning to professional wrestling was possible. Cole also wasn't the only star to win gold at AEW Dynasty, as Bandido defeated Chris Jericho to capture the ROH World Championship in a Title vs. Mask Match.
