Mark Henry Identifies The Biggest 'Sin' Of AEW's 2025 Dynasty Presentation

AEW Dynasty took place this past weekend, and the show was more divisive than AEW pay-per-views tend to be. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio" the morning after the event, host Dave LaGreca was unhappy with how referees were used and with a perceived lack of selling from Jon Moxley. However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry felt there were larger problems at play.

"I see what you're saying, but that's not the sin," Henry said. "The sin is — the most important thing in pro wrestling is the championship and how it's represented, the main event being special, and your stars being allowed to be stars. Those things didn't happen last night."

Pointing to the face-off between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada immediately before the main event, Henry stated that the showdown felt rushed. Part of the issue was that too many of the matches went long, with Henry jokingly asking if Tony Khan was paying his wrestlers by the minute.

An added problem was that the matches prior to the main event were guilty of doing too much. The interference from the returning Young Bucks at the end of the AEW World Championship match would've had a greater effect if there hadn't already been interference earlier in the show, Henry argued.

Not counting the two pre-show matches, Dynasty was a 10-match card that ran for more than four hours. The "Busted Open" crew was largely critical of the PPV, with Bully Ray stating that he fell asleep during Omega's title defense and LaGreca spending much of yesterday's radio show yelling in frustration.

