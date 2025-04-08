Bully Ray: Charlotte Got 'Murdered' On WWE SmackDown By Chicago Crowd

After weeks where the wrestling news cycle was dominated by John Cena's heel turn or Jon Moxley's back first plunge onto a spiked board, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's segment from "SmackDown" has now become the biggest story in wrestling. And while most of it has to do with reports that Flair and Stratton went off script and may have real animosity towards the other, a forgotten talking point was that the Chicago crowd on Friday was particularly hostile towards Flair, booing her constantly, and at one point seemingly rattling her.

On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shined a spotlight on Flair being unnerved by the Chicago crowd. Though this came across as surprising given the two-time Hall of Famer's frequent praise towards Flair, Bully stated that didn't prevent him from giving her criticism when warranted, and he felt that her performance on "SmackDown" warranted criticism.

"She got murdered by that Chicago crowd," Bully said. "They got under her skin. She lost her place. She couldn't find her footing. And thus every moment that went by that Chicago realized they were getting under her skin, they went after her even more, to the point it seemed like she tapped on the mic, [to where she even said 'Okay Tiffany, you can have the last word.'

"I'll be dammed if I'm ever giving anybody the [last word], or just giving up the last word. As a heel, I will allow, I will silently allow my babyface to have the last word. But I'll never tell my babyface 'You can have the last word.' She flew the white flag in that situation."

