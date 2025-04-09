Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Returns, Enters Stand & Deliver Conversation

The NXT Women's Championship scene ahead of Stand & Deliver is heating up with less than two weeks to go before the big event, as former champion Giulia returned during the opening segment of "WWE NXT" on Tuesday. The opening match saw Jaida Parker take on Jordynne Grace, with NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer set to name her opponent for the premium live event after the bout.

Shortly after the match started, the action spilled out of the ring. Vaquer, who was seated at commentary, was slapped by Parker while Grace was recovering on the floor and when Vaquer looked to retaliate, she hit Grace instead, causing the disqualification. All three women continued to brawl until Giulia's music hit. She helped her friend Vaquer fight off Parker and Grace but then hit Vaquer with a Death Valley Driver in the middle of the ring. Giulia stood over Vaquer with the NXT Women's Championship in hand to end the segment.

Later in the night in a backstage segment, Vaquer told "NXT" General Manager Ava that she will face all three women, Giulia, Parker, and Grace, at Stand & Deliver.

Giulia dropped the title to Vaquer at Roadblock at Madison Square Garden in March. Reports circulated over the weeks that she was injured, but it was reported Giulia had been working house shows prior to her return to TV. If Giulia was injured, WWE has yet to disclose just what she was suffering from.