Backstage Update On Former WWE NXT Star Giulia's Injury Status

Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia has been a topic of discussion amongst fans recently as there has been a lot of speculation surrounding her health. She reportedly went into her champion versus champion match with Stephanie Vaquer at the Roadblock edition of "WWE NXT" injured, and many expected her to be taking some time off. However, she made a surprise appearance at a recent "NXT" live event, leading to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" saying that the former champion is back in the fold in "NXT."

"Yeah she wrestled Friday night, wrestling Arianna Grace maybe, but yeah she's back. If she wasn't able to wrestle, she certainly wouldn't be doing a house show in Crystal River, Florida you know what I mean? It's not like it's a big show, so evidently she's okay." It has not been disclosed by WWE sources in recent weeks as to what exactly was wrong with the former NXT Women's Champion, but it was reported recently that she had been a regular visitor to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, despite not engaging in any physical activities.

Before taking some time away from the ring, Giulia was on course to have a standout year in WWE following her victory at the New Year's Evil edition of "NXT" in January, which saw her become the NXT Women's Champion. Giulia would then go on to have a cameo appearance in the 2025 women's Royal Rumble, and made her one and only televised defense of her title at the Vengeance Day Premium Live event in February, defeating Cora Jade, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez in a four way match, before being confronted by Vaquer and Jordynne Grace after the match.

