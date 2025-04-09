AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 4/5/2025

The "AEW Collision" go-home show for the Dynasty pay-per-view featured matches that put the final touches for last Sunday's event, with stars like Mercedes Mone, PAC, Mike Bailey, and Max Caster among those who wrestled.

The show didn't move the needle much in terms of average overall viewership and, in fact, lost a small fraction of the audience from last week's episode, drawing 335,000 viewers, down from 339,000 viewers the previous week, as per "Wrestlenomics." Collision's first show of April 2025 also lagged behind the trailing four-week average, which is currently at 370,000 viewers.

The key demographic rating for the show fell by 0.01 from last week's 0.09 to 0.08, while down 0.02 from the trailing four-week average. The show, the report claims, was #3 for the night in the ratings, with ESPN's UFC Fight Night occupying the #1 spot with a rating of 0.30 and viewership of 715,000.

"Collision," which had witnessed a dip in viewership in January and the first half of February, showed promising viewership numbers in March, as the two-night event on March 22 and 23 drew over 500,000 viewers each night — the former attracting 554,000 viewers and the latter 584,000.

The show's schedule will undergo a few changes in April, and it remains to be seen how these changes will affect the viewership numbers. Next week's show is set to air on Thursday, April 17, instead of its usual Saturday night slot, while the April 26 show will be extended to three hours.