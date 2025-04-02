AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/29/25

With AEW Dynasty just days away, the March 29 episode of "AEW Collision" saw a number on newsworthy moments take place that set up matches for the company's next pay-per-view and beyond. Mercedes Mone and Athena finally came face-to-face, the women's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament started to take shape, and the cracks in the foundation of FTR began to grow even wider when Dax Harwood lost his match with Wheeler Yuta.

"Collision" has had the benefit of having a number of high-profile sporting events being its lead in over the past few weeks, but that wasn't the case on March 29 and that reflected in the TNT ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, the March 29 episode averaged a total of 339,000 viewers, a 42% decrease from the "Slam Dunk" weekend at that saw 584,000 viewers, and is also 3% lower than the trailing four week average of 350,000. Of course, these numbers only concern the viewers that tuned in to TNT and not those who streamed the show on MAX, and while those numbers are not officially known to the public, it's been reported that almost as many people watch the show on MAX as they do on TV.

In terms of the 18-49 demographic, there was an even bigger drop as "Collision" posted a 0.09 number, a 59% drop from the 0.22 posted seven days earlier, but it is in line with the trailing four week average, which is also 0.09, not including any preemptions. Wrestlenomics were unable to confirm where "Collision" placed amongst all prime time cable telecasts for the evening, but it has been confirmed that the show wouldn't have placed near the top five as the weekend's ratings were dominated by NCAA basketball games, with Alabama vs. Duke opposing the second half of "Collision."