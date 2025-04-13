Swerve Strickland Discusses Factors Leading To Hit Row's Release From WWE

AEW's Swerve Strickland has described in detail what happened in the days and weeks leading up to his and the rest of Hit Row's release from WWE, with him attributing his WWE exit to heat with Vince McMahon and WWE management.

The AEW star recalled B-Fab having a contract dispute of some sort. Strickland said she didn't receive travel information from WWE to appear on "WWE SmackDown," while the rest of Hit Row did. One member of the group spoke to the WWE office about her being unfairly treated, which Vince McMahon eventually learned about and wasn't pleased to hear.

"We met with Vince. Apparently one of the members of the group was just like, 'They complained at the office 'cause he was calling, asking her for a flight. What's going on?' And they're [WWE office] like, 'Yeah, we can't disclose that information to you.' He's like, 'What?' And he started getting aggressive on the phone, apparently at Titan Towers. So they're saying, like, 'So we're meeting with Vince. We have to talk to Vince about this,' 'cause he was apparently upset with it. He [McMahon] was like, 'First off, that's none of your business. You're a talent, you do this, you worry about what you do, not about anybody else. Even if it's someone in your group, you worry about what you do. That's how we do it here. That's a respect thing,'" said Strickland on "VladTV."

Strickland revealed that B-Fab and several other wrestlers and staff were let go during that time, which is why she didn't get travel information to join them on "SmackDown."