Mark Henry Says This AEW Star 'Impressed The S***' Out Of Him At Dynasty

Former AEW star Mark Henry wasn't totally impressed with the company's Dynasty pay-per-view this past Sunday. Henry disliked how long many of the matches took, leading to the end of the show feeling rushed, and he felt the main event wasn't allowed to shine the way it should. However, speaking on "Busted Open," Henry acknowledged a few elements of the PPV that he did enjoy.

"Megan Bayne and 'Timeless' Toni Storm did really, really well," Henry said. "It was long but it was good. ... [Bayne] impressed the s**t out of me with her endurance. And [there were] things that she was doing late in the match, some of which [were] very complicated, and she got through that s**t like nothing."

Despite a solid showing, Bayne wasn't able to beat Storm for the AEW Women's Championship on Sunday. It was Bayne's first AEW pay-per-view match after joining the roster full-time earlier this year. Prior to that, the 26-year-old had spent time wrestling for STARDOM in Japan, as well as U.S.-based indies like GCW and OVW.

Another aspect of Dynasty that Henry liked was FTR's heel turn against Adam Copeland. After losing their shot at the AEW World Trios Championship, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler teased that they were going to turn on each other before revealing that it was a ploy. They instead attacked Copeland, forcing him to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher. Although Cope and Christian Cage have yet to mend their relationship, the storyline seems to be headed towards a reunion between the two tag team partners.

