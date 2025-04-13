Anthony Bowens Comments On New AEW Presentation Following Dynasty Zero Hour Return

After weeks of open challenges by his former tag team partner Max Caster, Anthony Bowens made his return during the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Dynasty, defeating Caster in a matter of seconds. With his return, Bowens received a new entrance package and music, as well as the re-adoption of an old moniker from his indie days — the "Five-Tool Player." Bowens later appeared at the post-show media scrum to discuss the changes in his presentation.

"Five-Tool Player is a term for a baseball superstar, and I am wrestling's Five-Tool Player," Bowens said. "The perfect combination of power, athleticism, intelligence, the look, and the it factor. And it's something that I'm really excited to bring forth and I hope people enjoy it."

Bowens was also referred to as "The Pride of Pro Wrestling," referencing his status as one of a select few openly gay men in the industry. The wrestler is hopeful that the fresh start will allow him to rise through the ranks of the company and capture his first singles championship within AEW.

When Bowens entered on Sunday, he did so to the song "Underground" by alternative rock legends Jane's Addiction. Bowens stated he has wanted to use the song as his entrance music since he was in college, and he thanked Tony Khan for making it happen.

As far as his new attire, the AEW star revealed that it was another reference to his pre-AEW past. Bowens previously wrestled as a Power Rangers-inspired character, but he never felt entirely happy with how the outfit looked. The gear he used on Sunday was his attempt at combining that look with a sports presentation, and Bowens believes that his team got it down just right.

