Kevin Nash Says He'd Fire The GM Over 'F***ing Horrible' WWE WrestleMania 41 Matchup

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley was added to the Women's World Championship match between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY, to make the bout a triple-threat for WrestleMania 41. After Belair won the Elimination Chamber last month to become the number one contender for the title, SKY dethroned Ripley for the championship, which soiled any plans for Belair to go one-on-one with "Mami" at the "Showcase of the Immortals." That said, Ripley fought for weeks to get her rematch, especially after losing due to Belair's ringside distraction, eventually leading "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to include Ripley in the women's title match. Despite the rivalry between all three competitors being entertaining, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash recently expressed his displeasure towards the decision to make the match a triple-threat on "Kliq This," stating that he wants SKY removed from the contest.

"F***ing horrible in my estimation. I don't want to see f***ing SKY and Bianca. I want to see Bianca and Rhea. I want to see Rhea and I don't give a f**k who ... she's a f***ing star man." Nash said. "Number one, I would fire the General Manager for putting Bianca as the referee and not having it be a no DQ match. That's a stipulation right there. Bianca doesn't want to wrestle Rhea, of course she's going to f***ing [get involved]. I mean to put your babyface in that predicament, I don't think that's a good thing."

Nash continued to speak about SKY's involvement and her talent as a performer, specifically criticizing her in-ring ability. "She's diminutive. She doesn't have the fluidity, I don't think her striking's believable. She does okay with her feet, she does well reversing moves."

