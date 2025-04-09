AEW's Kyle Fletcher Shares Outlook On Getting Skye Blue Back In The Ring

While AEW's Kyle Fletcher has been on the run of his career thanks to a high profile feud with Will Ospreay, his significant other, fellow AEW star Skye Blue, has been on the shelf since July after suffering an ankle injury. Blue's recovery from the injury has been challenging for both her and Fletcher, who talked about the hardships Blue has faced, as well as him being a supportive partner, during an appearance on "Good Karma Wrestling."

"I never, touched wood, experienced a major injury through wrestling, so this was my first kind of firsthand experience of what that kind of entails," Fletcher said. "And it was hard for me, like, seeing her going through it, and then also, at the same time, my career is taking off, and, like, going crazy. And then, usually Skye would be there for everything, being able to support me, being able to share with me. And it was very hard for her to be happy for me but then also, at the same time, be like 'This sucks. I want to be there. I want to be a part of it. I want to be doing the same thing.'"

Despite the challenges, Fletcher was optimistic that Blue would be returning to the ring before long. He also noted that things got easier when Blue was able to return to the gym, allowing Fletcher to work out with her and offer more support.

"I was able to be there for her and help her through all that kind of stuff," Fletcher said. "And I think that was very rewarding for me. So yes, Nurse Fletcher did good. It's now Doctor Fletcher getting her ready for the ring. And it should be coming sooner than you think."

