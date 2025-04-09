4-Way Set To Determine Ricky Saints's WWE NXT NA Title Challenger

It didn't take long for Ricky Saints to make his mark in "NXT," winning the North American Championship from former AEW co-worker Shawn Spears one week ago. But a champion is nothing without challengers, and Saints is currently a champion without one for NXT Stand & Deliver. Fortunately, that is going to change come next week.

During last night's episode, and then again on X earlier this afternoon, "NXT" announced that a fatal four way match would be taking place on next week's episode to determine who Starks will face at Stand & Deliver. The match will feature "All Ego" Ethan Page, Lexis King, former North American Champion Wes Lee, and Eddy Thorpe. This will be one of two number one contender matches on the show, with "NXT" also holding a tag team gauntlet to determine the next challengers for Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The teams participating will be Myles Borne and Tavion Heights, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance, and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT 🤔 A Fatal 4-Way Match determines @starkmanjones' #StandAndDeliver opponent 🪜 The final two Qualifying Matches for the Women's North American Title Match at Stand & Deliver will take place 👊 A Tag Team Gauntlet Match decides who will face Fraxiom at... pic.twitter.com/m7XAw67E46 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2025

Though anything can happen, the smart money would be on Saints tangling with Page. The former NXT Champion, who was a rival of Saints back when both wrestled for AEW, attacked Starks following his North American Championship win, even standing over Saints while holding the belt up. On last night's "NXT," Starks called out Page, only to lead to Lee, King, and Thorpe coming out as well, with Page ultimately flooring Starks before brawling with his opponents next week.