TNA Wrestling Stars Steph De Lander & Mance Warner Announce Their Engagement

TNA stars Mance Warner and Steph De Lander, who have been in an on-screen relationship in the promotion, have announced their engagement on social media.

De Lander, in a sweet post on social media, showed off her engagement ring with a touching message attached to the post. "Love is like the open sea..." here's to forever with you ♥️🌊🌈☀️🌴 " said De Lander.

The duo, De Lander revealed a few weeks ago, have been dating for one-and-a-half years and fell in love after wrestling each other in a match. The Australian revealed that she had a crush on Warner even before they had spent much time together. However, after their match, they connected deeply, and their love quickly blossomed. De Lander and Warner wrestled each other at Black Label Pro's BLP Fancy Wrestling 2 event in June 2023 in a hardcore match.

De Lander was previously in an on-screen relationship with PCO in TNA Wrestling, but following Warner's debut in TNA Wrestling earlier this year, the duo have been partners on-screen as well, and have been in a feud with Sami Callihan. De Lander, who inherited the Digital Media title from PCO following their "divorce," lost the title from her grasp when it was retired recently, with TNA introducing the International Championship in its place. Warner will be in the tournament to crown the new International Champion, as he will face off against Callihan and AJ Francis in the first round of the tournament.