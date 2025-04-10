Lexis King Praises WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi

WWE star Lexis King is in awe of NXT Champion Oba Femi, naming him as one of the strongest people he's ever met.

Oba Femi has had quite a meteoric rise in WWE and the "WWE NXT" roster, transitioning from athletics to the wild world of pro wrestling in no time. King, who has seen Femi up close, having wrestled him in "NXT," praised Femi's ability in the ring and is amazed by how quickly he has taken to pro wrestling.

"I mean, he's just so strong. I mean, he's the strongest human I've ever met. He's such an impressive person. He's taken so well to this business so very quickly, as far as, you know, the psychology and what it is we do. You know, it's not so common for athletes to pick it up so well, but Oba is a natural, and he does everything to the best of his ability," declared King on "The Rich Eisen Show."

King has faced Femi once during his time in WWE, which came in 2024 during the latter's historic 273-day run as champion, the longest reign in the title's short history. While highlighting Femi's impressive strength, the former AEW star revealed that he — and a majority of the "NXT" roster — feels that Femi's pizza toss move is one of the toughest bumps to take.

"I think we can all, as a roster, we all have the consensus that, taking the Pizza Toss from Oba ... that's a tough one to take. It's one of those bumps where you're not going up and down or straight, like, you're going sideways, and you're coming down, and it's just like ... there's no way to land on it without feeling like the wind gets knocked out of you. So I always try to, you know, prepare for the Pizza Toss," said the "NXT" star.

Femi will put his strength to the test at Stand & Deliver, where he will have two opponents vying to take the NXT Championship from around his waist, former champion, Trick Williams, and young star Je'Von Evans.