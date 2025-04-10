Kevin Nash: Everything This WWE Star Is Doing Is 'So Spot On'

One of the hottest storylines coming into WrestleMania 41 this year has been the three-way rivalry between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Their feud kicked off at the Royal Rumble, when Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins from the match, and since, all three men have continued to sabotage each other on the road to WrestleMania. Much of the story has also been about Punk's involvement, as he's been bitter rivals with Rollins since returning to WWE in 2023, and has requested that Paul Heyman accompany him to the ring at WrestleMania, despite still being Reigns' advocate. Somebody who continues to love the story between each competitor is none other than Kevin Nash, who believes Punk's performance has been perfect throughout the feud, but feels the match needs a stipulation.

"Everything that Phil's [Punk] doing is so spot on because it's exactly how it should be. Everything feels just a tad underplayed, it feels real, now we've got a situation where we're in the dreaded three-way." Nash said. "Between Roman and Punk, there's really not heat. I think that the conduit there is Paul [Heyman] kind of wavering with his alliance with Roman. I don't know if I think it's too subtle and we don't have enough time ... so I think you're going to have to put something like a Hell in a Cell, you have to add an element to this match to allow them to sell while the other two guys do spots." He said on "Kliq This."

Nash has been vocal about his hatred towards triple-threat matches, as he's also commented on the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair and IYO SKY at WrestleMania, which he believes should've been a singles bout between "Mami" and "The EST."

