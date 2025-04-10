WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Makes WrestleMania 41 Match Official

Another WrestleMania 41 match pitting two former World Heavyweight Champions against each other was made official on Thursday. "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis took to the official WrestleMania X (formerly Twitter) account to make the match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre official for "The Showcase of the Immortals."

McIntyre and Priest have feuded on-and-off over the last year after Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against McIntyre just minutes after "The Scottish Warrior" won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. It was Priest who eliminated McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber this year, which reignited their issues heading in to WrestleMania season.

Priest sent McIntyre crashing through a windshield backstage on the March 28 episode of "SmackDown" and McIntyre posted on his own X account that the glass got in his eye. This week, he posted a photo seemingly at an optometrist's office with the caption, "Small steps in the right direction." McIntyre had been sporting an eye patch over the last few weeks but his status for WrestleMania seems to be confirmed with the match being made official.

In the video posted to X, Aldis also acknowledged the RKO he took from Randy Orton on last week's episode of "SmackDown," but said he wouldn't be addressing it further in a social media video. Orton hit the general manager of the blue brand with his finisher after it was revealed his original WrestleMania 41 opponent, Kevin Owens, will be out of action due to a serious neck injury, and Orton is currently without an opponent.