Kevin Owens Shares Cynical Perspective On Bond Between WWE's Cody Rhodes & CM Punk

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are two of the most popular babyfaces in WWE and seemingly share a friendship, but fellow WWE star Kevin Owens believes it's all hogwash and that their affection isn't genuine.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, filmed before Owens announced his injury on "WWE SmackDown," Owens was shown a photo of Rhodes and Punk sitting next to each other on the ring apron and sharing a joke. "The Prizefighter," who feuded with Rhodes earlier this year and has made his dislike of Punk clear, declared that the duo's bond and friendship are likely short-term as it's only a matter of time before one betrays the other.

"Disgusting, but not surprising. Not surprising at all," said Owens. "Just two guys pretending to love each other until they can stab each other in the back. You heard it here first."

Punk and Rhodes' friendship goes back over two decades, with "The Second City Saint" recently talking with pride about the admiration and love that the WWE fanbase has for "The American Nightmare." But it's not been all hunky-dory between the two former AEW stars as they went head-to-head before last year's Royal Rumble, where they were the frontrunners to win the men's Rumble match. Aside from that match, where Rhodes eliminated Punk to win the men's Royal Rumble match, the two have not been in the ring together for a match.

However, that could all change — perhaps after WrestleMania — as Punk outlined earlier this year that his goal for 2025 is to win titles, one of which is currently around Rhodes' waist. It remains to be seen who will turn on whom — or, as Owens put it, who will stab the other in the back.