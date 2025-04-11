Eric Bischoff Predicts These Stars Will Be Atop WWE By WrestleMania 42

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has named two young WWE stars who he thinks could main event WrestleMania in the future, predicting great careers for them.

WWE, under the creative direction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has seen a few young stars pushed and given more exposure, two of whom are Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu, who have taken the main roster by storm. Bischoff thinks that those two could become big names in WWE in the future, even going as far as to say that Fatu could main event next year's WrestleMania.

"I called that three months ago," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" when asked if Fatu could be in the main event of WrestleMania 42 in 2026. "I think he's going to be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago. You asked me, 'What do you think about Jacob Fatu?' I said, 'He's going to be the guy. Just wait.'"

The former WCW executive tipped WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker to have a similar future in WWE as Fatu. While they may not be the finished product yet, Bischoff believes they will acquire it over time.

"I feel the same way about Bron Breakker. He's gonna be right there with him. We're seeing the next generation of superstars right before your very eyes," he added. "They are right there. Are they ready? Probably not. I don't think they have the equity built up yet, that just takes time [and] exposure. But, man, both of them are on their way."

Fatu, who debuted in WWE just last year, is already seen as a future world champion, which was evidenced by him skipping "WWE NXT" and targeting world champion Cody Rhodes in his first night in WWE. Breakker, meanwhile, has been in the WWE system for longer, having joined the promotion in 2021. After dominating "NXT," he won a title in his first year on the main roster and continues his dominance with the Intercontinental title.