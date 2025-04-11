Eric Bischoff Hopes This WWE Star Doesn't Turn Heel At WrestleMania 41

Since returning to WWE in 2023, CM Punk has become one of the company's top babyfaces, with fans getting behind his journey to finally main event WrestleMania. In just 8 days, Punk will enter battle with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, both who have also remained beloved by fans throughout the last year. However, with all three men desperately wanting to avoid losing the match, there's a real possibility one of them turns heel in order to emerge victorious. With the "Best In The World" now being deep into his latest WWE run, many fans are still craving to see one last Punk heel turn, but according to Eric Bischoff, it's still too soon.

"I hope not. I really am beginning to enjoy him as a babyface. He's so good, even the stuff he does outside of the ring, in his interviews, I would really hate to see him turn heel. I don't think he's gotten over as much as he's going to get over as a babyface yet. I think he's got a lot of runway before anybody should be thinking about turning him heel. First of all, they don't need him to turn heel, there's that, and he's only getting better. If somebody tried to sell me on turning him heel right now or in the next three to six months, it would be a be a long conversation." Bischoff said on "83 Weeks."

Despite many being unsure if WWE positioning Punk to be the hero upon his return was a good idea, particularly due to his many controversies over the years, he's proved to be a strong babyface for the company, especially in his iconic 2024 feud with Drew McIntyre.

