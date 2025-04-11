Backstage Update On The Return Of The Young Bucks At AEW Dynasty

In the final moments of AEW Dynasty, the lights of Philadelphia's Liacouras Center flickered off and on, revealing The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) standing one either side of Swerve Strickland. Before Strickland could escape the situation, The Young Bucks then nailed him with a BTE Trigger, which allowed defending AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to crawl over and pin Strickland for the win.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that The Young Bucks' return had "always" been planned for AEW Dynasty. The exact date on which this plan was formed was not disclosed. Another recent report indicated that sources were actually mixed on the creative timeline for The Young Bucks' involvement.

Regarding the physical arrival of The Young Bucks, WON added that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions entered the Liacouras Center around 10pm EST, which is considered a late enough time that their presence at the show likely would not leak out to news outlets or social media. Following their arrival, The Young Bucks were reportedly out in the open backstage until AEW officials disguised them around midnight — the same time that the AEW World Championship match between Moxley and Strickland got underway.

Three days removed from Dynasty, The Young Bucks claimed that their actions were motivated by a desire to specifically keep the AEW World Championship out of the hands of Strickland. Furthermore, The Young Bucks were now interested in joining forces with The Death Riders. Before any formal business could be dealt between the two sides, however, Kenny Omega confronted the EVP duo, leading to a tense staredown pitting Strickland and Omega against The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada.