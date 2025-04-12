CM Punk Refers To Recent WWE Rival As 'Snake Foreskin' In Social Media Post

CM Punk has a tall task in front of him as he competes against two other immortal names in WWE – Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns – in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 next Saturday. But it can't be all work and no play, right?

Recently, "The Best in the World" poked fun at his old rival Drew McIntyre by posting two pictures on his Instagram: one of Kurt Russell's iconic character in the "Escape from New York" and "Escape from L.A." series, S. D. Bob "Snake" Plissken, and the other of McIntyre while he was sporting an eyepatch after getting a shard of glass in his eye when he crashed through a car windshield at the hands of Damian Priest weeks ago. Of course, the contrasting photos wouldn't have been humorous without the captions added to each, with Punk labeling Russell's with, "Snake pliskin," and McIntyre's, "Snake Foreskin."

Although both men are working on different brands now, it's fair to say the hostilities remain thick between "The Scottish Warrior" and "The Second City Saint." The last time both men threw fists was at Bad Blood last October, where Punk conquered McIntyre in their Hell in a Cell match. Punk ultimately won the war in their longstanding rivalry that spanned over a year. But for now, McIntyre has his sets on taking down one of many men who have caused his career to go into a tailspin this past year, starting with Priest, in a Sin City Street Fight during Night Two of WrestleMania 41 on Sunday.