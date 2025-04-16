Former WWE Star Layla El Calls NXT A 'Lifesaver' For Talent, Explains Appeal For Her

Women's wrestling has come a long way. It doesn't matter which promotion you tune into, at the forefront of most weekly television programming or pay-per-view events, several women's matches are always added to the card. Some even main event the entire show. Back when El was a full-time competitor, "eye-candy" wasn't just a term thrown around, it sadly was a labeled identity to women who wrestled during the Divas era from 2008-2016. While it grinded her gears, El used that and something a writer once disclosed to her, as motivation to optimize better moments and opportunities for women's wrestling in the future.

"Even in, like, 2012 or 2011, when I was talking to a writer at the time, we were pitching ideas, this was after LayCool, the writer said to me, 'Nah, they just tell us we don't give a damn about the girls,'" El shockingly revealed. "That's the truth, and it hurts."

El said that despite hearing that absurdity, it did not derail herself or her cohorts from working harder, fighting robustly, and banding together to make the division what it is now, which they did successfully. Thanks to women like El, current women's wrestlers like Vaquer have the opportunity to become the first to ever hold both the NXT Women's North American and NXT Women's Championship simultaneously.

