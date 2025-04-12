WWE Announces Inductors For Majority Of 2025 Hall Of Fame Class, Including Lex Luger

WWE has announced the host of stars that will be inducting members of this year's class of Hall of Fame inductees.

Six have been announced for this year's class of inductions, headlined by CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool, WCW legend Lex Luger, the Natural Disasters, and for the first time ever, a match, specifically the one between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, will get its own induction as an "Immortal Moment."

It was announced during this week's "WWE SmackDown" who would have the honor of inducting each respective inductee, all with an individual special connection. To little surprise, "WWE NXT" head booker Shawn Michaels will be inducting his best friend and long-standing DX partner in Levesque, while The Undertaker will be inducting his wife in McCool.

Luger will be inducted by fellow WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page, which makes sense given that Luger has chiefly credited "DDP Yoga" innovator Page for improving his quality of life. There had been rumors that AEW's Sting was being considered to induct Luger, but for the time being that doesn't look to be the case. With Austin and Hart returning for their third and second inductions respectively, CM Punk was picked to welcome them back.

Punk is a long-professed fan of the Hall of Famers, with rumors circulating over the years of a potential dream match between him and Austin, and is also heading into his first WrestleMania main event on April 19. Alongside the core class of 2025, WWE also recently announced Ivan Koloff, Dory Funk Sr., and Kamala will be inducted to the Hall of Fame via the legacy wing.