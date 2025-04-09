WWE Announces Three Legacy Inductees For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, Triple H, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger and The Natural Disasters (Typhoon & Earthquake), have already been announced as inductees in the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2025. Now just over a week away from the ceremony, WWE has revealed three more names that will be inducted this year.

On Wednesday, WWE announced that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will enter the Hall Of Fame as 2025 Legacy inductees. The addition of all three legends now brings the number of names to be inducted this year to eight, with Bret Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's storied WrestleMania 13 bout set to be the first match admitted into the Hall Of Fame. Following the announcement, WWE CCO Triple H took to social media to honor the new inductees.

Each one of these performers left an indelible mark on the history of @WWE. It is an absolute privilege to honor each of them and their bodies of work. https://t.co/PsRVLxF0tc — Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2025

Kamala is often remembered for his iconic war paint and unique style in the ring, with some of his most memorable matches taking place against The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan throughout the late '80s and early '90s. Although once one of WWE's most feared villains, Kamala later showed fans the loveable side of himself, becoming the ultimate gentle giant.

Funk Sr. revolutionized the wrestling industry in the '50s and '60s, having been one of the best amateur wrestlers in NWA, and eventually cultivating the business as a promoter. The patriarch of the historic Funk family would lead the Western States Sports organization in Amarillo, Texas, where he was responsible for growing talent such as Harley Race, Bruiser Brody and his acclaimed sons Dory Funk Jr. and Terry Funk.

Similarly to Kamala, Koloff has become one of the most unforgettable villains in the history of professional wrestling. His mean demeanor and brute strength would lead him to several victorious throughout his career, but none would be as monumental than dethroning WWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino at Madison Square Garden in 1971, ending Sammartino's historic seven-year WWE Championship reign.