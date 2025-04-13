AEW's Tony Khan Unveils New ROH Women's Division Title, Champion To Be Crowned On PPV

The ROH women's division will have a new title added soon with the introduction of the ROH Women's Pure Championship, which AEW and ROH CEO Tony Khan revealed after this past week's "AEW Collision."

After Saturday's "Collision" show went off the air, Khan appeared in the arena along with the newly-minted title and announced that the tournament to crown the new ROH Women's Pure Championship will begin at next month's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. This year's ROH Supercard of Honor will be held on May 2, 2025, at the Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Tony Khan just revealed the brand new ROH Women's Pure Championship after Dynamite just ended in Springfield!!! THE FIRST CHAMPION WILL BE CROWNED AT SUPERCARD OF HONOR PPV IN MAY NEXT MONTH. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/LyRMPnJMCv — Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) April 13, 2025

The ROH women's division currently has two titles – ROH Women's World Championship, currently held by Athena, who is on a record-breaking reign, having held the title for a whopping 850-plus days. The second title in the women's division is the ROH Women's World Television Championship, which was introduced in 2023 and is presently held by Red Velvet, who is the second champion in the title's history. The addition of the ROH Women's Pure Championship will bring the ROH women's division on equal footing with the men's division, which also has three titles presently.

There seems to be a bit of change in ROH, with Khan recently revealing that he has had discussions domestically and internationally regarding a TV deal for the promotion. The ROH President claimed that he is willing to bide his time and is in no hurry to finalize a deal as he's looking for the "best deal possible."