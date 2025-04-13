Chelsea Green Retains WWE NXT Lawyer To Contest Count-Out Decision On WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is not pleased with the outcome of her recent match against Zelina Vega, in which she was counted out, and is now planning to go the legal way to get justice.

Green lost her non-title match against Vega on "WWE SmackDown" by count out when she was arguing with the commentators, and has now entrusted the services of lawyer and "WWE NXT" star, Luca Crusifino, who is set to battle in court on behalf of Green. In a post on X, The D'Angelo Family member accused WWE's referee of not counting according to the "WWE cadence norms," alleging that the count out was quicker than usual.

"It is our professional opinion that the officiating referee in said match executed the standard ten-count with undue haste, deviating from accepted WWE cadence norms and demonstrating a clear lack of rhythmic consistency, which is a clear violation of WWE Officiating Bylaw Section 7, Subsection C, Provision 4A, which explicitly states: "All in-ring counts must be delivered at a steady and impartial tempo reflective of standardized officiating pace guidelines,"" said Crusifno.

I HAVE HIRED MY LEGAL TEAM 🫡🇺🇸 @RealNickAldis https://t.co/8jXG1g5RU3 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 12, 2025

He also demanded that the count out be reviewed and also requested a retraining course for the referee, while asserting that action will be taken in the future if further decisions go against his client.

A report has revealed that the count-out was not originally planned for the match, and the referee was forced to make the decision in the moment as Green remained outside the ring for the full ten count. Green appears to have capitalized on the unplanned moment and may incorporate it into her ongoing storyline, much like she has in the past when alleging injustices committed against her by WWE.