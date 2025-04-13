Drew McIntyre Shares Photo Of 'Old Wound' That Re-Opened During WWE SmackDown Brawl

On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Drew McIntyre removed his eyepatch, revealing that his eye injury sustained during a recent brawl with Damian Priest had healed. Unfortunately, their latest brawl has resulted in yet another injury for "The Scottish Warrior."

Taking to his Instagram Stories, McIntyre shared a bloody image of his head, which had been busted open sometime during his fight with Priest on "SmackDown." "Some old wounds never truly heal," McIntyre wrote alongside the photo, seemingly in reference to a similar gash he suffered at WWE Bad Blood.

At the October 5 premium live event, McIntyre battled CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell, with the latter emerging victorious. Amidst the action, Punk struck McIntyre over the head with a metal tool box, causing McIntyre's scalp to legitimately break and bleed. Still, McIntyre managed to finish the match, then head to the back to receive 16 staples for his wound. McIntyre's newest gash, courtesy of his brawl with Priest, appears to be in the same spot.

Despite his wound, PWInsider is reporting that there is currently no concern of McIntyre being unable to compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next weekend. There, he is scheduled to take on Priest in a Sin City Street Fight.

The fight between Priest and McIntyre began with the latter sending the former crashing into the rampway barricades as well as an LED board. When Priest later tried to fight back, McIntyre raked his eyes, then spiked him with Future Shock DDT onto the steel steps at ringside.