An Explosive Pop From Fans Put This WWE Star's WrestleMania Win Into The History Books

WWE fans who have only started watching in the past couple of years won't remember the days when WrestleMania was one solitary event. Forget spreading 14 matches over the course of two nights, all 14 of those matches would take place on one show that would last anywhere between four and six hours, with 2019 being the final year that this happened.

WrestleMania 35 is a historic night for a variety of reasons. It was the site of Kurt Angle's retirement match against Baron Corbin, it was the first WrestleMania in history to be headlined by women, with Becky Lynch pinning Ronda Rousey to win the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown Women's Championships, and in the middle of all this, it was the night that Kofi Kingston finally reached the mountain top.

"Kofi Mania" was running wild at the beginning of 2019, and thanks to a badly timed (or in Kingston's case, a very well timed) injury to Mustafa Ali caused Kingston to receive the biggest push of his career, not too dissimilar to the one Daniel Bryan got five years earlier. Fans had wanted Kofi to win the WWE Championship for years given everything that he had already achieved in WWE, and felt like it was the right time to pull the trigger considering the amount of organic fan support he had earned.

Ironically, the match he would end up having at WrestleMania 35 would be against Daniel Bryan, who was in the role that Batista and Randy Orton occupied five years earlier in his big title win. The crowd was firmly on Kofi's side, and the roar from the crowd when he eventually got the win was one of the loudest reactions ever heard at a WrestleMania, and it's all because fans had wanted it for so long.