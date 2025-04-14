Ric Flair Weighs In On WWE Hall Of Fame Situation With Lex Luger, Sting & AEW

The WWE Hall of Fame will finally see Lex Luger be inducted this year, but it seems that his long-time friend Sting will not be inducting him, due to his association with AEW.

Ric Flair, who is also under an AEW contract and knows the two legends well, has discussed the situation during a recent appearance on "Busted Open."

"I hope that they can work something out. I think ... they've [Luger and Sting] been best friends forever," said Flair. "They've both been extremely close to me. I was telling Luger yesterday, 'I need to be there to tell the story.'"

Flair remembered how he faced against a young and inexperienced Luger, who looked the part, but couldn't do a sunset flip or an abdominal stretch because no one taught him how to do the moves. The veteran star added that he and Luger had a lot of fun in the ring, while they also did good business together. "The Nature Boy" is pleased by the people getting inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame, including his friend and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and recalled asking "The Game" to have a retirement match before he was diagnosed with his heart condition.

"I texted Hunter and said, 'This is pretty cool.' I'm a big fan of Michelle [McCool]. Hunter, of course, what can you say about Hunter? I said to him three years ago, 'You've got to have this retirement match,' and I'll be damned if he didn't get sick. He got really sick."

Flair, who has also had heart surgery, joked that he often tells Triple H that they should have a "pacemaker" match. WWE has confirmed that Diamond Dallas Page, who has played a key role in Luger's recent health revival, will be the one to induct him into the 2025 Hall of Fame and not Sting, while "WWE NXT" head Shawn Michaels will induct Triple H.