Gunther Explains Why He Doesn't Think About Past Matches & Big WWE Moments

While some wrestlers might enjoy spending time thinking back on their favorite matches, WWE star GUNTHER isn't interested in any trips down memory lane. Appearing on WWE's Raw Recap last week, GUNTHER explained that he doesn't have the luxury of being able to live in the past, as he's focused on his present as the World Heavyweight Champion.

"If I think about those big moments back then, I'm never gonna progress forward," GUNTHER said. "We're a little bit more than a week away from WrestleMania. There's a lot of weight on my shoulders right now and that's where my focus is. I don't want to reminisce about the past. I did what I did, I'm always going to stand for what I did, but that's it. I'm looking forward to fulfilling my duty as the World Heavyweight Champion."

GUNTHER's response was triggered by host Sam Roberts asking about his Triple Threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania 39. Despite the caliber of his opponents and the gravity of the win, GUNTHER had no outward emotional reaction while discussing the match. The wrestler was also asked if there was any WWE event that he would be excited to take part in, but GUNTHER stated that the question was "too intimate" for him to answer.

The champion is currently preparing to defend his title against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41. Uso has previously tried and failed to defeat GUNTHER three times, but after winning the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year, the former Bloodline member made the decision to challenge the Austrian once again. This past Friday, the full schedule for WrestleMania 41 was released, revealing that GUNTHER vs. Uso will take place on Saturday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.