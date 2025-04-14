Mercedes Mone Shares Travel Difficulties Ahead Of Hometown Episode Of AEW Dynamite

This upcoming Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru," is set to take place from Boston, Massachusetts at the MGM Music Hall At Fenway. Just over a year ago, Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut at TD Garden in Boston, and this Wednesday will be the first time that "The CEO" will be returning to her hometown since arriving to the company. However, ahead of her Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi-Final match against ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Mone seems to be having travel difficulties, as she took to social media to reveal that her ring gear has yet to arrive.

"My gear for #AEWDynamite is stuck in customs @DHLGlobal Let's all pray that it gets here in time."

My gear for #AEWDynamite is stuck in customs @DHLGlobal Let's all pray that it gets here in time 🤑🤑👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾#AEWSpringBreakThru — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 14, 2025

Earlier this month, Mone suffered her first defeat in AEW when she lost to Athena and Julia Hart alongside Harley Cameron in tag team action on "AEW Collision." However, Mone would get her revenge at AEW Dynasty when she defeated Hart in the Quarter-Finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Elsewhere are the card for Spring Breakthru this Wednesday, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli are set to defend the AEW World Trios Championships against Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. The Hurt Syndicate are also scheduled to put the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against Gates of Agony.

In addition, two other Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches are set to take place, as Will Ospreay will battle Konosuke Takeshita in the Men's Semi-Finals, and "Hangman" Adam Page will go one-on-one with the wild card opponent in the Quater-Finals.