Bully Ray Expects An Ultimatum In This WWE Storyline On Raw

With less than a week to go before WrestleMania 41, tensions are high between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, who will headline the first night of the PLE this Saturday. Aside from their past history with one another, a big reason for the tension is Paul Heyman, who despite being Reigns' "Wise Man" for many years, will be in the corner of Punk this Saturday, a favor Heyman owes Punk after Punk helped Heyman and Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline last fall.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray gave his two cents on the three way match, and in particular tonight's episode of "Raw," where Punk, Heyman, Reigns, and Rollins are all expected to be. Bully sees Reigns confronting Heyman over him cornering Punk for this match.

"I think there might be an ultimatum or two," Bully said. "I think he might put the gun to Paul's head. 'Do the right thing or else. Don't forget who got you here. Don't forget who brought you on to the island of relevancy.' I think you're going to see Roman tiptoe into heel Roman territory. I don't think Roman's very happy about this whole situation."

Whatever happens, the two-time Hall of Famer is hoping for something big, given the opportunity to further build this match up for WrestleMania is coming to an end, even if Bully believes there's still more layers to the story.

"This is their last...I'm not going to say it's their last opportunity, because they could do something on 'SmackDown' also," Bully said. "But tonight might be the opportunity for these three guys to really put the final touches on this story before we get to Mania. And I don't think Mania is the end of the story."

