Penta Names The One Good Wrestler In WWE's Judgment Day Stable

Four months into his WWE run, Penta is already set to get his WrestleMania moment. Unfortunately, it will involve three other people in it, as the luchador is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, alongside Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Still, a championship match at WrestleMania is nothing to sneeze at for the former AEW star, even if he really can't stand any member of the Judgment Day.

During an interview with "WWE Die Woche" on April 4, Penta revealed the exact level of disdain that he had for the Judgment Day by stating that he only thought one of the group's members was a worthy opponent in the ring.

"In my opinion, Finn Balor is a good wrestler," Penta said. "I know that. But...if I [can] only choose one wrestler from them, it's Finn Balor. But Dominik is...no. Dominik is very green to me."

Penta has gotten a chance to wrestle against both Balor and Mysterio during his WWE stay, though he has only wrestled Mysterio in singles action. That resulted in a win for Pena last week on "Raw," though he was less successful against Balor in tag team competition, with Balor and Mysterio defeating Penta and Breakker on March 31. Balor also got the better of Penta during the Men's Royal Rumble match in February, eliminating the luchador and ending his 42+ minute trek through the match. The Rumble Elimination and the tag team loss join a three-way match against Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser, and Penta's defeat to Breakker by DQ, as the only blemishes so far on Penta's WWE record.

