Backstage Update On Creative Plans For WWE US Champ Chelsea Green At WrestleMania 41

Multiple championships were left off the two-night WrestleMania 41 card, including the Women's United States Championship held by Chelsea Green, and despite the star's popularity with WWE fans, reports indicate Green is not likely to be on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE sources said that Green is not scheduled for WrestleMania, despite pitches for her to host the show.

Fightful reported that as of late last week, Green would not be hosting the show or defending her championship. The outlet asked sources connected to WWE creative about Green and were told once the overall show is formatted, there could be a skit or segment involving Green added, though that wasn't the case the last two times Fightful inquired.

Green lost a match to Zelina Vega by count out on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" and most recently defended her championship on television against Sol Ruca on "WWE NXT" back in March. In addition to the Women's United States Championship, the Women's Intercontinental Championship also will not be defended on WrestleMania, though champion Lyra Valkyria will team with Bayley to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The Street Profits will also be defending their WWE Tag Team Championships on Friday's "SmackDown" against the Motor City Machine Guns ahead of WrestleMania rather than on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."