Andre The Giant Battle Royal, WWE Tag Title Match Set For Go-Home SmackDown Next Week

Battle royals, title contentions, six-woman tag team action, and of course a visit from an old friend turned foe, will be showcased on next Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Hours before the stars of WWE prepare for their moment in the sun on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, "SmackDown" will feature it's annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, with Superstars from all brands vying to have their names placed in this very elite showcase. With stars like Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman, to name a few, who have won this decorated event, can a former winner reclaim the prize, or will a new performer take it home for the first time?

Also on the card, the Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and her entourage/Secret Hervice (Piper Niven and Alba Fyre) will compete in six-woman tag team action against recent rivals Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance. Niven, Fyre, Carter, and Chance tried their hardest to become the next number one contenders to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for their Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, but unfortunately, both teams came up short in their gauntlet matches this past Friday. Green, on the other hand, is seeking vengeance following what she believes to be a jipped victory Vega received via a count-out on Green.

Speaking of tag team action, The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) are ready to reclaim their position as the top tag team when they challenge the recently crowned Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) for their WWE Tag Team Titles. After winning the titles three weeks after their debut, will lightning strike twice for the MCMG?

By the time next week's "SmackDown" airs, John Cena will have 48 hours to prepare for his main event/closing match at this year's WrestleMania. But before possibly stunning the masses by making history, he'll make an appearance on the blue brand. The current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a mouthful to say about Cena this past Friday, by mentioning should Cena win, it would ruin the lineage the championship could carry to the next and future WWE champions.