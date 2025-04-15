WWE SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/11/2025

The road to WrestleMania has almost reached its conclusion, with WWE's biggest weekend of the year less than a week away at the time of writing. Fans got even more excited about "The Showcase of the Immortals" following the April 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which saw Rey Fenix continue his winning ways following a successful debut, Tiffany Stratton defeat Roxanne Perez, and Cody Rhodes return to WWE's blue brand to promise the fans that John Cena won't be leaving the company with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"SmackDown" bounced back in the TV ratings when WWE returned from their European tour, and the ratings remained fairly steady with the April 11 episode as well. The Programming Insider confirmed that the show averaged a total of 1,551,000 viewers, which despite being a 2% decrease on the previous week's 1,578,000 viewers, it is a 4% increase on the trailing four week average that currently sits at 1,490,000 viewers.

It was a similar story in the 18-49 demographic too, as "SmackDown" posted a 0.45 number, a 4% drop from the 0.47 posted last week, but a 2% increase on the trailing four week average of 0.44. However, the biggest victory for "SmackDown" this past week was that the show returned to first place in the prime time rankings for the entire evening, with its closest competition being "Shark Tank" that aired on ABC. "SmackDown" also took first place in the 25-54 demographic rankings too, beating out "Fire Country" that not only aired on CBS, but was the show that earned the most total viewers for the evening.

WWE will look to boost these ratings with the April 18 episode of "SmackDown," which will be the final stop before WrestleMania 41 and will feature The Street Profits defending the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns, as well as the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.