Mark Henry Doesn't Think It's A Big Deal If This WWE Dream Match Never Happens

There's been speculation over the years that The Rock and Roman Reigns, two of the greatest names of the Anoaʻi family, could go face-to-face with each other, with them close to doing so at last year's WrestleMania before Cody Rhodes' arrival into the world title storyline.

Mark Henry and Bully Ray have discussed the rumored match, with the former arguing on "Busted Open" that the match was not formally announced, which means that it's not a big deal if it doesn't ever happen.

"How's it going to be ruined if you don't get something that was never promised?" asked Henry about the rumored match between Rock and Reigns. "If something was promised and you don't get it, that's different than saying it's speculation [between] Rock and Roman. When they get there, we get there. It's not our job to push the story; it's our job to analyze the story as it happens."

While Henry feels that a Rock-Roman match isn't guaranteed, fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated that the story, in his eyes, ended when Reigns was anointed the tribal chief by the Rock when he placed the ulafala around his neck.

"Storyline-wise, on the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, I saw The Rock put the ulafala on Roman's neck. Period. I don't know how you get away from it?" asked Ray. "Can you come up with some magical way — it's pro wrestling, of course, you can. But there seems to be a very, very big period put on the end of that sentence."

Ray added that The Rock will not lace up his wrestling boots once again unless he can break or set a new record, and he feels that "The Final Boss" will agree to a match with Reigns only if it's guaranteed that the show can do the "biggest business WWE has ever seen before." He questioned where such an event can happen that could play host to a Rock-Reigns match.