Matt Hardy Reminisces About 'Massive Moment' Of WWE Return At WrestleMania 33
Former WWE star Matt Hardy has remembered the incredible reaction that he and his brother Jeff Hardy received on their return to the promotion at WrestleMania 33, and why it's his most special moment of his career.
"As time moves forward, this moment becomes more and more special. It becomes more and more legendary in some ways," said Matt on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "What I hear more than anything [their other legendary moments in WWE] — and I hear it almost weekly at this point, every couple of weeks, 'Oh my god, I was there at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando when you and your brother returned. It was insane. I can't describe how crazy it was. It's the loudest pop I've ever heard.'"
He explained how he and his brother had to work hard to get the chance to return to WWE, after admitting that they had burned their bridges with WWE, which is why it's an important moment for him.
"This moment is just such a huge, massive moment for so many people, and it meant so much to them. But the further away we get from the original moment, I think it means even more to us, continues to climb the list of the greatest moments of our career," he said. "That moment is so precious because it shows all the hard work we did, and all the work we did on ourselves during that period, to get us back there."
Hardy feels he and Jeff are now on the verge of doing something special again with their time on "WWE NXT."
Matt on Vince McMahon's reaction
Matt Hardy revealed that they were hidden in a bus for the majority of the show, and met their opponents for just a few minutes in the bus. He recalled being brought into Gorilla Position just a few minutes before the match started, where they met several of their old friends whom they hadn't spoken to in some time, which included the likes of Shawn Michaels, John Cena, and Triple H.
"We got to see our opponents for a few minutes, make sure everything was two thumbs up," said Hardy. "Then, probably five minutes before the match ended and they were getting ready to start doing the introductions, they rushed us into the arena and up three flights of stairs to Gorilla, immediately seeing so many guys we hadn't seen in a while."
The legendary tag team star stated that he and Jeff were not prepared for how it would feel inside the arena, as they hadn't seen it before their entrance, which he claims was a different experience for them. He said the crowd's reaction to their entrance was overwhelming. Following the match, the Hardys received a standing ovation from Vince McMahon when they arrived at Gorilla Position, who was elated to see them return.
"[Got a] Standing O, [Vince said] 'Sh*t, that was great, we're back in business, welcome home,'" recalled Hardy.
The Hardys' run together lasted just a few years as an injury to Jeff resulted in them parting ways, and they later left WWE to join AEW. Matt believes the run could've gone on for longer if Triple H was in charge of creative.