Matt Hardy Reminisces About 'Massive Moment' Of WWE Return At WrestleMania 33

Former WWE star Matt Hardy has remembered the incredible reaction that he and his brother Jeff Hardy received on their return to the promotion at WrestleMania 33, and why it's his most special moment of his career.

"As time moves forward, this moment becomes more and more special. It becomes more and more legendary in some ways," said Matt on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "What I hear more than anything [their other legendary moments in WWE] — and I hear it almost weekly at this point, every couple of weeks, 'Oh my god, I was there at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando when you and your brother returned. It was insane. I can't describe how crazy it was. It's the loudest pop I've ever heard.'"

He explained how he and his brother had to work hard to get the chance to return to WWE, after admitting that they had burned their bridges with WWE, which is why it's an important moment for him.

"This moment is just such a huge, massive moment for so many people, and it meant so much to them. But the further away we get from the original moment, I think it means even more to us, continues to climb the list of the greatest moments of our career," he said. "That moment is so precious because it shows all the hard work we did, and all the work we did on ourselves during that period, to get us back there."

Hardy feels he and Jeff are now on the verge of doing something special again with their time on "WWE NXT."